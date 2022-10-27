Lexington - Alice Young Kiper, 77, born May 21, 1945, in Bowling Green, KY, passed peacefully on October 24, 2022, surrounded by her beloved family. Alice was the cherished daughter of Carnel & Jeweldean Young. Alice is survived by her adoring family, including Fred Kiper, her true love and husband of 52 years; sons Todd (Holly) Kiper of Louisville, and Chad (Simone) Kiper of Lexington, and grandkids Reagan, Nolan, Elizabeth (Ellie), Ben, and Luc. She is also survived by her sister, best friend, and travel buddy, Donna Croslin and brother-in-law Glenn Croslin, who was always like a brother to Alice; brother, Barry Young, and nieces and nephews: Lorri, Staci, Heather, Sheri, Chelsea, and Kennon. Known to many in the community, Alice and Fred owned and operated a thriving Kirby vacuum business for 43 years in Lexington. Fred and Alice were partners in everything in the beautiful and steadfast life they built together. Alice enjoyed priceless times with Fred, her children, sister, brother-in-law, and grandkids at two of her favorite getaway spots: the beach, and the farmhouse on the family farm in Grayson County. They gathered for simple family pleasures like enjoying a family meal, embroidery, gardening, baking, and fishing on the pond. An avid traveler with endless curiosity for learning about other people and cultures, Alice delighted in wayfaring and new adventures. Friends and family will remember Alice for the incredible legacy she left for us: Alice's devotion to Jesus Christ throughout her life was the foundation to her unfailing love to her family in ways that will continue to be a source of comfort for each of them. As a wife, daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, she was able to express her love in a way that reassured each family member or friend receiving her love. For a lady of such small stature, Alice had an easy laugh that could fill a room. Very simply, she was a joy to be near. Feisty and funny, she could tease with the best of them, but always in a kind and hilarious way. Alice was trustworthy, loyal, and had great, old-fashioned character. She had a notably wise and practical way of handling any adversity life brought her way, and she modeled resilience with humor for her kids and grandkids. Not only that, she had an artist's eager eye for style and design, and always had a lovely and casual elegance in her personal style and demeanor. Alice remained a true country girl at heart, and a beautiful one at that. Alice's family and friends miss her deeply but are blessed by holding fast to the many gifts she showered on everyone in her treasured orbit; those gifts will last a lifetime. Visitation will be Sat., Oct. 29, 2022, 2-4 pm with service at 4 pm, Milward-Southland, 391 Southland Dr. www.milwardfuneral.com
