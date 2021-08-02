Bowling Green – After a long and courageous struggle with cancer and related complications, Alison Jane Petty Chafton, 53, of Bowling Green departed this life on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at the Hospice House of Bowling Green. Born February 26, 1968, in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, she was the daughter of Jane Kilgore Petty, who survives, and the late Melvin Ray Petty and the wife of Jimmy Chafton, who survives. A graduate of Warren East High School, Alison also attended Western Kentucky University, where she earned her associate’s degree, and Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College. She was employed by Bowling Green’s Fruit of the Loom as a trade show manager, giving her employer 24 years of loyal service before taking disability retirement. Alison was a devoted member of Faith United Methodist Church of Bowling Green, where she devoted her life to God, family and friends. She had many, and was known and loved for her sense of humor and good-natured pranks. An avid motorcycling and Harley Davidson enthusiast, she was a beloved member of the Cave Country H.O.G. motorcycle club. Her courage and perserverence saw her through an 18-year battle with cancer. The strengths of Alison’s life were smiles, love, encouragement and forgiveness. Alison is survived by her mother, Jane Kilgore Petty; her husband of nearly 19 years, Jimmy Chafton; her parents-in-law, Jerry and Christine Chafton; sister-in-law Becky (Greg) Settles; and special aunts Stephanie Gianarius, Loretta (David) Stamps and Beverly Chafton; many cousins, who were like her siblings; and her dog, Max. She was preceded in passing by her father, Melvin Ray Petty and beloved pets Niko, Maggie Ray and Gracie. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Bowling Green’s Hardy & Son Funeral Home, 3098 Louisville Road in Bowling Green. Visitation will be held starting Wednesday, Aug. 4 from 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home, and Thursday, Aug. 5, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Faith United Methodist Church, 600 Veterans Memorial Lane in Bowling Green. The funeral service will be held Thursday, Aug. 5 starting at 1 p.m. at the church, followed by burial and graveside services in Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery, 5800-6122 Porter Pike, Bowling Green. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Faith United Methodist Church and Hospice House. Donations can be made at the funeral home.
