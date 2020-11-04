Bowling Green – Allen Brent Houchin, 70, died Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 in Scottsville, Kentucky. He was a son of the late Ed and Betty Houchin of Brownsville.
Having started his career with WKU Police, Allen retired from the Kentucky State Police in 1998. He loved both his Barren River Lake and Florida communities where he played cards, golfed, rooted for WKU, took a golf cart around the neighborhood just to check in on friends, and cooked for friends and family. He also loved swapping stories with old friends over cold beers and watching Western movies with punchlines he knew by heart.
He was preceded in death by his wife Martha (Stice) Houchin and his brother, Terry Houchin.
Survivors include his three daughters, Staci Talley (Charles), Sarah Moody (Billy), and Lindsey Houchin; his grandchildren, Will Houchin, Presley Nash, Cannen Talley, and Dalton, Dakota, Denver, and Durham Moody; his brothers, Tommy (Lottie), Ronnie (Teresa), Rick (LaDonna) and David "Dink" Houchin; and his travel companion, Linda Rennirt.
Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. on Thursday and from 9-11 a.m. on Friday. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel, followed by a burial at Fairview Cemetery in Brownsville, Kentucky.
In memory of Allen, the family encourages donations to the Kentucky State Police Memorial Fund or the Fairview Church Cemetery Fund.