Bowling Green - Allen LeRoy Dodd Jr, 93 years young, passed away peacefully on July 14, 2022, in his home in Bowling Green, Kentucky. He was surrounded by his loving family and also much love sent from those unable to be with him.
Allen, the son of the late Allen LeRoy Dodd, Sr and Sarah Smith Dodd, was born on December 10, 1928. He was the elder sibling of sisters, Rose Ellen Allen and the late Cynthia Guinn. Allen was a lifetime member of Saint Joseph Catholic Church. He graduated from St Joseph grade school and Bowling Green High School. He attended Springhill College, Western Kentucky College and graduated from Bowling Green Business University in 1951.
Allen met his lifetime love, a Cuban beauty, Dolores Vasquez Vila, on a blind date and they married on June 11, 1951. They were blessed with four children: Leslie Dodd, Sarah "Sally" Dodd, Allen "Brother" Dodd (Saundra), and Patrick "Pete" Dodd (Jodi); who brought them eight darling grandchildren: Kenneth, Michael, Phillip, Isaac, Rebekah, John Allen, Bethany and Jessica Rose; followed by eight wonderful great grandchildren: Samantha, Isaac, Allen, Elias, Tallulah, Cade, Pele, Aja, with another on the way.
After graduating from college, Allen was in the US Army from 1951 to 1953 in Washington DC. After an honorable discharge in 1953, he worked at Bowling Green Express Trucking Company with his father, Allen "Bro" Dodd. When Bowling Green Express was sold, he entered into the partnership Greenup, Reneau and Dodd Real Estate & Auction Co. Later he owned and operated several liquor stores in Bowling Green.
In addition to successful entrepreneurial work, he was a member of the Jaycees, Rotary Club, Lions Club and the Knights of Columbus. He was a Board Member of the Bowling Green Warren County Chamber of Commerce, and in 1962 he was named President. He was also on the Board of Directors of Planters Tobacco Warehouse.
Allen was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed fishing with his buddies, hunting, boating, and dancing with Dolores. He planted over a thousand trees on his land over his lifetime. He also loved creating wildlife habitat. He built hundreds of bird houses and attracted bluebirds to places where there were none before. He loved wood working and built many tables and chairs for his children and friends. He enjoyed playing guitar and jamming with his kids.
A Memorial Mass will be held at Saint Joseph Catholic Church at 11 am on Friday 7/29/2022. Immediately following the service there will be a "Lifetime Celebration Get Together" with family and friends in the church gathering space. Expressions of sympathy in lieu of flowers can be made through a donation to Hospice of Southern Kentucky (HospiceSoKy.org). Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.