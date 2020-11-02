Central City - Alma Jean Dennis, formerly of Central City, died Friday, October 30, 2020, at 2:57PM at Bowling Green Medical Center. Mrs. Dennis was born November 24, 1929, in Muhlenberg County. She was an LPN at Sparks Nursing Home, and was a member of First Baptist Church in Central City. She was preceded in death by her father, Ellis Wilburn Shanks; mother Alberta Mills; and aunt Geneva Elizabeth Vincent.
She is survived by her children, Jackie (Rodney) Kirtley of Collegedale, TN, Lisa (Glenn) Francis of Sugarland, TX, and Andy (Andrea) Dennis of Bowling Green; grandchildren Charles (Boonsong) Shaver of Louisville, Kacy (Nick) Lemm of Ooltewah, TN, Kara Kirtley of Gainsville, GA, Adam Carpenter of Bowling Green, Lindsey (Dallas) Thierauf of Louisville, and Logan Dennis of Bowling Green; great-grandchildren, Alexis, Max, Addison, Arya Neva, and Mason.
Graveside funeral services will be Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 1:00PM at Bethlehem Cemetery in Bremen, with Rev. Chase Thompson officiating. Burial to follow. Family and friends that would like to follow the funeral procession to the cemetery should meet in the parking lot at Tucker Funeral Home on Thursday at 11:00AM. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends who are attending the service are asked to wear a face mask for the safety of all those in attendance, in accordance with the governor's mandate. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.