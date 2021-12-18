Alvaton - Alta Lillian Thomason Conley, 94, passed away December 17, 2021 at her residence surrounded with love.
The Logan County native was born January 12, 1927 as the second of eleven children to the late Edgar Herbert and Nancy Parlee Moss Thomason. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Barney Albert Conley; infant daughter, Nancy Laverne Conley; sisters, Marta Irene Hester (the late Willard) and Virginia Bernadine Haynes (the late Charles R.); and brothers, Archie Kenneth Thomason (Marlene) and James Russell Thomason (Sharon); and sons-in-law, Bob Alkire and Darrell Grimes. Alta was the cornerstone of her family as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great grandmother, and sister. She was a quiet person with a great sense of humor who loved the outdoors and the birds and flowers in nature around her.
Survivors include her children, Carolyn Grimes of Scottsville, Kentucky, Michael Conley (Nancy) of Murray, Kentucky, Elaine Butler of Louisville, Kentucky, Gayle Alkire of Palm Coast, Florida, Belinda Graham of Alvaton, and Pamela Price (Michael) of Auburn, Kentucky; grandchildren, Eddie Moore (Tammy), Tonya Smith, Kris Watt (Lori), Dustin Grimes (Brittany), Cody Grimes (Kelsey), Karen Kutz (Shawn), Shawn Dale Conley (Evelyn), Amanda Morrow (Jarrod), David Havener, Niki Elliott, Cindy Blais (Chris), William Alkire (DaRonda), Chrissy Alkire, Lindsay Jo Graham, Brandi Kennedy (Bill), Thomas Price (Amanda), and Nickolas Price; 32 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; siblings, Doris Wallace of Bowling Green, Frances Oberhausen (the late James) of Morgantown, Betty Odell (the late Eugene) of Richelieu, Leslie Thomason (Polly) of Richelieu, Gilbert Thomason (Sheila Graham) of Morgantown, and Vicky Price (Bobby) of Auburn; siblings-in-law, Louise White, Rachel Meadows, and Robert Cox; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends.
Funeral services were held Monday with burial next to her husband at Felts Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy can be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.