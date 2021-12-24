Bowling Green - Alva Ray Thomas, age 96, of Bowling Green passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021 in Bowling Green, KY. He was born July 14, 1925 in Logan County to the late Harold Thomas and Floy Adams Thomas.
Ray was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Edwards Thomas, of 63 years.
Ray was a World War II veteran serving in the U.S. Marines First Division. He served in the Pacific and was wounded on the island of Peleliu for which he received a Purple Heart and also a National Service Award. Following the war he returned to Bowling Green and enrolled at WKU on the G.I. bill and in May 1950 he received a BA degree. He loved Western basketball and attended the games for many years. He was a longtime member of Lost River Church of Christ and for many years preached at Millertown Church of Christ and Peters Creek Church of Christ. Ray was active in the Bowling Green Civitan Club and in July 1970 he was elected as KY District Governor, the highest post in KY Civitan. He was a retired State Farm Agent and had an agency in Bowling Green for over 30 years.
He is survived by a step-son, Dale Hudnall, LaGrange, KY and two grandsons, Clay (Ashley) and Field (Jessica) and great grandsons, Knox, Kip and Cameron and great granddaughter, Peyton Hudnall, LaGrange, KY., and several nieces and nephews. Our special thanks to Brenda Whitney, our loving caregiver for many years.
Funeral services will be at 12 Noon on Thursday, December 30 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 AM to 12 PM on Thursday prior to the funeral service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lost River Church of Christ or Hosparus of Bowling Green.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.