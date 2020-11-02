Bowling Green, Kentucky - Alvin Eugene Odell, 80, passed away November 2, 2020 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with visitation from 4 until 8 p.m. Wednesday and after 9 a.m. Thursday. Burial will take place in Felts Cemetery (Logan County).