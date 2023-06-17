BOWLING GREEN – Dr. Alvin L. Miller, 84, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, passed away on February 23, 2023, at Hospice House after a lengthy illness at Village Manor Christian Health Center. He chose cremation.
A memorial service was held at Fairview Cemetery on June 8. Dr. Miller was the son of William Henry and Pearl Young Miller. He was proceeded in death by his parents and sisters, Linda Chaffin (Dale), Imogene Carter (J. C.) and Billie Terwilleger.
He is survived by sisters, LaDonna Reinhart (Tom) and Wanda Austin (Robert) and several nieces and nephews. Dr. Miller graduated from WKU with B.S. degree, University of Cincinnati M.S. in industrial hygiene and radiation. Commissioned officer in U. S. Public Health Service/radiation. PH.D. at Northwestern University in environmental and occupational health engineering. Dr. Miller taught occupational health and radiation in the graduate school of public health.
Dr. Miller was named in Who’s Who in science and engineering. Later, he was senior environmental engineer for AT&T/Lucent technology at various locations.
He taught part-time at WKU after moving back to Bowling Green. He was a certified Ombudsman and volunteered for many other local organizations.
He loved his family and his family loved him. He will be missed by everyone who knew him. The family would like to express their appreciation for the love and compassion he received from the nurses and staff at Christian Health Center.
