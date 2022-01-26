Bowling Green - Amy Earl (Pearson) Thornton, 90, of Alvaton passed away Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at the Medical Center in Scottsville, KY. She was born in Warren County, Kentucky, on April 8, 1931.
She was preceded in death by her parents Thurman and Estelle Pearson; son Tony Thornton; granddaughter Heather Thornton Blair; two sisters Gerry Holland and Christine Lamastus; and one brother Roy Pearson.
Throughout Amy's life she enjoyed working many different jobs, but most importantly Amy was a homemaker who enjoyed raising her three sons. The Warren County native moved to Louisville for a while, but when her husband retired she moved back to the family farm. She was member of Whites Chapel United Methodist Church and was very involved with the United Methodist's Women. She loved her husband, children, siblings and especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her memories will be cherished by her husband of 70 years, Rondall Thornton; two sons Steve Thornton (Denise) and Tom "Tommy" Thornton (Sheila); daughter-in-law Denise Ann Thornton; eight surviving grandchildren Kirstie, Brad, Bryan, Kody, Jason, Jeffrey, Arien, and Joshua; 17 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 11:00 am at J. C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Visitation will be Friday from 4 to 7 pm and Saturday from 9 am until time of services at the funeral home. Burial will be in Whites Chapel Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Whites Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 4760 Dye Ford Road, Bowling Green, KY 42103.
