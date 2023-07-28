BOWLING GREEN – Amy Rhea Stewart, age 54, died Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at the Hospice of Southern Kentucky. She was the daughter of the late Wayne Thomas Stewart and Sherry Jane Bogle Webb. Amy was a loving Mother, cherished caring for the Rich Pond students while working in the cafeteria and she was a feisty fighter while battling cancer for many years.
She is survived by one son Daniel Andrew Nally, sisters Lisa Moody & Kathy Stewart Wilson (Tommy), one brother Scott Burton (Heather), several nieces and nephews and one great nephew that she loved all of them dearly.
Visitation will be 4:00 – 8:00 PM Friday, July 28, 2023 at J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel and continue Saturday, July 29, 2023 from 10:00 AM until service time at 2:00 PM with burial to follow in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens.
