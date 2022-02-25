Bowling Green - Andrea Mae Yeric,74, of Bowling Green passed away Friday in Nashville, TN. Andrea was a native of Cleveland, OH and was born November 30, 1947. She was preceded in death by her parents Roy and Juanita Vonderau, and a brother Marty Vonderau.
Andrea was a retired secretary. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and sister. Andrea loved family get togethers, babysitting, grandkids and spoiling her dog JAX.
Survivors include her husband Joseph K. Yeric, son James Werner (Davina), daughter Jennifer Werner and three step-sons John Yeric (Krista), Daniel Yeric, and Byron Yeric (Denise). Four sisters Cheryl Kovach (Robert), Dawn Vondrasek, Paula Mulhan (Robert) and Becky Zucker. Three brothers Roy Vonderau (Debbie), Barry Vonderau (JoAnn) and Gregory Vonderau. Eleven precious grandchildren Jeremy, Zachary, Sara, David, Grace, Connor, Jalyn, Kierstin, Corall, Bethany and Ben. Two great-grandchildren Lowen, Kai and Bronx to be born in May of '22. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 11:00 am at J.C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm and Wednesday 9:00 am until time of services at the funeral home. Burial will be in Bowling Green Gardens.
