Bowling Green - Andrea Michelle McCoy, 52, of Alvaton, KY passed away Friday, May 8, 2020 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Crystal City, Missouri native was a employee of Super 8 Motel and a daughter of Jimmie Lynn Robinson and Sherry Lynn Slade Robinson, who survive. She is survived by 2 daughters: Leslie Stark and husband, Aaron and Jessica Freeman, all of Bowling Green, KY; her parents: Jimmie and Sherry Robinson, Scottsville, KY; 3 grandchildren: Claire Cline, Asher Stark and Jaiden Wingo.
There will be no visitation or funeral service. Cremation was chosen and there will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. Goad Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.goadfh.com
