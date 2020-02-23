Bowling Green - Andrew Brian Flowers, age 40, passed away at the Medical Center in Bowling Green, KY on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
He was born in Bowling Green, Kentucky on August 17, 1979 to the late George Henry Flowers, Sr. and Barbara Ann Bryant Flowers. Andrew was a loving father, son, uncle, and friend who will be missed by all.
Survivors include his mother Barbara; son Dillan Austin Flowers; daughters Haley ReAnne Flowers and Kylie Drew Flowers; sister Kelley Flowers Cherry (David) all of Bowling Green, Kentucky; brother George Henry Flowers, Jr. (Amanda) of Franklin, Kentucky; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation was Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Funeral services were Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
