Bowling Green – Andrew Myers, 38, of Bowling Green, KY passed away on Monday November 14, 2022.
He was born on June 22, 1984 in St. Paul, Minnesota to Catherine Myers and the late Phillip Earl Myers. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grand parents and his sister, Sarah Myers.
Andrew received his bachelor’s degree from Western Kentucky University in Secondary Education. He ended his 10-year career at Walmart as a Training Manager and was currently the Operations Manager at the Corvette Motor Sports Park.
He is survived by his wife, Alyssa Pruett; mother, Catherine Myers; sister, Sonja Myers (Bradford Masden); and nephew, Mark Masden along with many other beloved family and friends.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
