Scottsville - Anette Maynard Carver, 83, of Scottsville, KY passed away Thursday, October 14, 2020 at the Medical Center at Scottsville. The Scottsville, KY native was a homemaker and member of New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church.
She was a daughter of the late Andrew Maynard and Nettie May Driver Maynard. She is survived by her husband: James M. "Red" Carver, Scottsville, KY; 1 daughter: JoAnn Mullins, Scottsville, KY and 2 special nephews. She was preceded in death by her son-in-law: Hubert Mullins; 2 brothers: Love Maynard and Jim Bob Maynard; 4 sisters: Opal Witcher, Louise Denton, Margie Moore and Vallie Fields.
Graveside service was 2:00 p.m. Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Allen County Memorial Gardens with Bro. Mark Meador and Bro. Marvey B Wood officiating. www.goadfh.com.