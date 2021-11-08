Louisville, KY – Angela “Angie” Bodart Furlan, passed away on November 1, 2021 after a courageous battle with Lung Cancer. Despite her illness, she was always a positive person who brought joy to others.
Born April 30, 1965 in Danville, Illinois, beloved daughter of Robert Bodart and Rita (Bodart) Scott. Angie and her younger brother, Brock, grew up in Louisville, Kentucky where she attended Middletown Elementary School, Crosby Middle School, and Eastern High School. She attended one year at University of Kentucky and was active in her sorority, Chi Omega. Her sophomore year was interrupted by Stage 3 Hodgkin’s lymphoma which she battled for two years. Angie survived the battle, regained her strength, and returned to a normal life. Angie took whatever circumstances came her way and never let anything stop her from what she wanted to accomplish, including completing college. While raising her two sons, she attended summer school and night school at University of Louisville and graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Marketing.
Angie married Kevin Wagner, and they had two sons, Justin Jacob Wagner and Andrew “Drew” Robert Mattingly Wagner. First and foremost, Angie loved and adored her sons. They were her world, and if you were lucky enough to be present when she gazed into their faces, the pure joy radiating from her would blind you. Angie wanted nothing more for them than to have a wonderful, happy life. She was also a very proud grandmother (Gigi) to a happy little fellow, Shepard (Shep), age 15 months. She loved singing to him, and Shep loved sitting on her lap while she read to him. Her greatest regret was knowing she would not be around to be active in his life.
Angie was a devoted member of Beargrass Christian Church. She was a loving and compassionate person who had a beautiful voice and loved singing, dancing, traveling, and Broadway musicals. She adored going to the family condo in Naples for walks on the beach and collecting shells. She also valued her friends, and they played a major role in her life. She frequently entertained her girlfriends at some amazing dinners she prepared in her home and enjoyed many “girls” trips. She channeled her creativity while co-owning a small accessories company “AngieJane” with her dear friend, Jane Bennett. She also worked 14 years at Baptist East Hospital in administrative roles for the radiology, diabetes, and risk management departments.
After raising two amazing sons as a dedicated mother, she started a life of her own and moved to Nashville to work in the Rheumatology office for University of Vanderbilt Medical Center. Ultimately, she followed her heart and moved back to Louisville to marry Erik Furlan. Two months after they married, Angie was diagnosed with Stage 4 Lung Cancer and began the second fight for her life. Despite fighting bravely with an army of family and friends at her side, she lost her battle.
Angie is survived by her loving husband, Erik Furlan; her sons; Justin Wagner, wife, Emily, and baby Shepard of Atlanta, GA and Drew Wagner, of Nashville, TN; her Mother, Rita, and stepfather, James (Scotty) Scott of Bowling Green, KY; her Father, Robert L. Bodart of Huntsville, AL; her brother, Brock Bodart and his wife, Alissa, and their children, Rhodes, Rollins, and Ella Grace of Nashville, TN; her stepdaughter, Alicia Furlan of Washington, DC; her stepson, Max Furlan of Louisville, KY; her stepsister, Sharon Sears and her husband, David, and daughter, Brenner, of Bowling Green, KY and son, Chandler Sears, and Daughter, Brittany & Brian Price of Nashville, TN; her stepbrother, Tony Scott and wife, Sheila, of Bowling Green, KY; her aunt, Beverly Andrews Hasch and her husband, Ed of Nashville, TN; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. All of whom she loved and touched deeply.
Angie is predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Dora (Bonnie) and Clyde Barkman; and her paternal grandparents, Ruth and Victor Bodart.
A “Celebration of Life” is being planned on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Beargrass Christian Church, 4100 Shelbyville Rd, Louisville, KY. Visitation from 10 AM to 3:30 PM. Service at 4:30 PM. Music will be provided by a string trio from Orchestra Kentucky between visitation and service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to LUNGevity, P.O. Box 754, Chicago, IL 60690. All donations should reference “In honor of Angie Furlan” and will be earmarked for lung cancer KRAS research.