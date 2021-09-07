Clarksville – Angela Moore Klosterman, 50 of Clarksville, Tennessee passed peacefully on Sunday, September 5, 2021 at Tennova Healthcare.
The Warren county native was an elementary teacher for 27 years. She was a very dedicated teacher who was always thinking of her students first. She was a member of Jackson Grove Baptist Church. While in college she was employed for the Commonwealth Attorney’s office. She is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Taylor and Aline Moore; maternal grandmother, Guyla Wilson, maternal grandfather, Oather Wilson. Leaving to cherish her memory is her daughter, Sara Grace Klosterman; her son, Zac Klosterman; parents, Phil and Gloria Wilson Moore; two brothers, Derek Moore (Ashley) and Matt Moore (Kellie); two nephews, Trevor Moore, J T Moore; two nieces, Lindsey Moore and Harper Moore, three aunts, Beth Moore, Carolyn Lindsey and Shirley Bailey (Tutor); several cousins. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Angela had a love for animals therefore the family request in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Humane Society, 1925 River St.., Bowling Green, Ky 42101