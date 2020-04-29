Scottsville - Angela Leigh Stephens, 52, of Scottsville, KY passed away Monday, April 27, 2020 at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, TN. The Scottsville, KY native was a retired employee of Allen County Water District, former employee of Garrett Mandrell, Dollar General and Dr. Alexander.
She is a daughter of James W. Cook and Marcella Lynn Perkins, who survive. She is survived by her husband: Ricky Stephens, Scottsville, KY; 1 son: Cody Stephens and fiancee', Krissy Cross, Bowling Green, KY; her father: James Cook and wife, Sandy, Bowling Green, KY; her mother: Marcella Perkins, Scottsville, KY; 2 sisters: Cindy Farley and husband, Nathan, Scottsville, KY; Jennifer Misener and husband, Todd, Stillwater, OK; 1 step brother: Michael Lyle and wife, Kathy, Bowling Green, KY; 1 granddaughter: Raelynn Stephens. Several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents: Guy and Dot Cook and maternal grandparents: Marcellus and Lila Wayne Perkins.
Due to the Covid-19 there will be a private service at Goad Funeral Home with Bro. Danny Patrick officiating. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hope Lodge, 2008 Charlotte Avenue, Nashville, TN 37203 or at Goad Funeral Home. www.goadfh.com.
Commented