Angela Lynn Clifford MD, 1948-2023
A life of service through selfless sacrifice…
On Sunday evening, September 3rd, 2023 after several weeks battling complications from a fall, Dr. Angela Lynn Clifford passed from this earth to heaven at the age of 75, surrounded by a host of loving family and friends who knew her as Ani (ah-nee), Ang, Angie or Doc.
Winston Churchill once said “We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give.” Angela Lynn Clifford, from her early years throughout her adulthood, and ultimately in death, gave her life for others.
She was born the eldest of five children on April 8, 1948 to the late John Richard Clifford Sr. and Virginia Lee Lindberg Clifford in Lexington, Kentucky at Good Samaritan Hospital. In her childhood, alongside her three sisters and brother, she enjoyed rural life on their small farm in Edmonson County, Kentucky where backyard baseball and tree climbing were frequent pastimes. Her siblings recall the elaborate makeshift tents Angie would build for them from ladders, sheets, and string providing fun overnight adventures out back. As the eldest, in addition to providing entertainment, she often played the role of protector at school for the younger ones – a quality she exhibited throughout her life. Angie was a Girl Scout, and followed their motto “Be Prepared”, often with ease. She participated in yearly summer camps with the Scouts and at Camp Joy. She also went with her sisters and brother to Vacation Bible School each summer and it was there one summer she professed her faith in Christ. Later, she was baptized at the Brownsville Missionary Baptist Church.
Just before her senior year, the family moved to Bowling Green. Though difficult to complete her last year in a new place, she graduated with honors from Bowling Green High School in 1966 and went on to the University of Kentucky where she frequently made the Dean’s List and earned a bachelor’s degree in 1970. Angie was a member of both the Pryor Premedical Society and the Alpha Epsilon Delta International Premedical Honor Society.
Her efforts throughout her post-secondary education afforded her acceptance into medical school at the University of Kentucky, where she remained another four years. On June 8th of 1974 she received her Doctor of Medicine degree and left her beloved Kentucky home for seven years of residency and fellowship training in general, vascular, and thoracic surgery at the University of Missouri in Columbia, MO.
Dr. Clifford was a trailblazer in her specialty as only 3.5% of surgeons were female in the mid 1970s. She was certified by the American Board of Surgeons and was a surgical fellow of the American College of Surgeons. Despite the distance while away in Missouri, Angie kept family a priority – frequent visits to and from kept them close and Angie proudly became an aunt during her time away.
Upon completion of her medical training, love of family and friends drew her back home to Kentucky where she settled on a picturesque farm in rural Woodford County. Quaint country life was her respite during any downtime, as she became very busy in her medical practice which opened in 1981 in Versailles on Amsden Avenue. As time passed, she became known for her accurate diagnostic abilities coupled with her direct no-nonsense approach. She believed deeply in treating those in need with only the treatment best suited for their diagnosis, whether that meant benefit for her or not.
One patient remarked, “Dr. Clifford is direct and to the point – she says what will work and what will not – she saved the amputation of my leg for several years until the diabetes took its toll. My wound care was carefully monitored by Dr. Clifford. If I ever had to wait....it was because she was giving 110% to someone else and at some point I needed that same 110% and I got it.” Another patient noted that she was not after flashy publicity but rather focused “on medical expertise of which she was exemplary. She was attentive to me and the strict instructions for my wound care expedited my healing without any problems.”
Dr. Clifford was interested in saving and improving patient lives. As a result, she meticulously vetted new treatments for her patients. In 1990, she was the first surgeon in Kentucky to implant an insulin pump and, in 1991, the first to perform minimally invasive laparoscopic removal of a gallbladder in Woodford County, both of which are commonplace and effective treatments still utilized today.
As her reputation and patient roster grew, Dr. Clifford expanded her practice to include offices and surgical services in Lexington at St. Joseph East (Humana) Hospital and Central Baptist Hospital for many years. Office and hospital staff alike cherished her funny, generous, and deeply caring nature describing her as a surgeon who expected, even demanded, the utmost care for her patients.
Joyce Hedges was her most devoted office team member, working for her nearly the entire time she was in practice. Dr. Clifford highly valued Joyce’s dedication and Joyce knew Dr. Clifford’s methods best. Even after Joyce’s retirement, they remained close.
After 27 years of surgical medicine, in 2008 a shoulder injury impacted Dr. Clifford’s ability to operate. She chose to close her practice and began seeing patients as Wellpath’s Eastern Regional Medical Director in the Commonwealth of Kentucky’s correctional system. She came to deeply love caring for her patients in this setting and continued passionately providing their medical care right up to the day of her fall in July.
Over the course of her career, Dr. Clifford encouraged many nursing and hospital staff to further their education. One particular LPN in the correctional system, Alisha Wells-Parsons, credits Dr. Clifford with motivating her to complete her RN degree.
During Dr. Clifford’s recent hospitalization, her face would light up when Alisha came to visit. A young female resident on the critical care team was also recently inspired, even while Dr. Clifford was in a coma. While making rounds, the resident learned about Dr. Clifford blazing a trail as a female surgeon during a time when there were very few women in surgical practice.
Soon after completing the rounds, the young resident returned to the hospital room to share with our family that because of hearing Dr. Clifford’s story, she had decided to pursue being a surgeon despite others trying to dissuade her.
Dr. Clifford’s love of serving others through the practice of medicine extended to her family as well. She would always take a late night phone call to give advice for a sick family member or rush to their side when serious illness arose. She arranged for the best care for her father as he fought dementia for multiple years and kept vigil beside her mother in the last days of her life.
This dedication to helping others inspired other family members to carry on the torch in medicine – including her niece who she once took into surgery to let her observe a procedure, and most notably, her daughter Alex who graduated nursing school just this May from Midway University. This was one of our “Ani’s” proudest moments of all.
Despite a very demanding work life, Angie always made time to live life to the fullest with family and friends. Whether it was providing a place for family to live on her farm during hard times, or buying a therapeutic chair for an ailing relative, or taking nieces and nephews shopping for their needs, her generosity knew no bounds. There was no arguing with her when she insisted on picking up the restaurant check at family dinners or footing the bill for someone’s birthday or Christmas gift. This was true for her children as well.
Travis, Alex, and Bonika were her most cherished treasures in this life. She considered their care her greatest calling of all. Family vacations at the beach, and dinners with margaritas at Mi Pueblito’s in Versailles were some of her favorite activities with her partner Deb and the children, both in their early years and of late. Her daughter Bonika said Ani even made running errands fun as they bonded over favorite tunes, and that even though Ani hated roller coasters she would make the sacrifice to ride with Bonika anyway.
At home, Angie devoted her time to caring for the family’s numerous pets and the yard. After her home tasks were ended, she would enjoy exploring nature with the grandkids or watching the birds flutter around the feeders whilst smoking a cigar from the comfort of her deck. Her son Travis said of her, “she loved and supported her family no matter what the cost to her.”
Angie believed in sharing her blessings with strangers too – it was not unusual for her to give a hitchhiker a ride to their destination or buy clothes for a homeless person to keep them warm, with no concern for her own personal safety. If she had recently received some item as a gift but noted someone else’s need or interest in it, without a thought, she would give it away. Her favorite charities included those that supported the homeless and battered and abused women and children.
Ang’s exuberant laughter always filled the air at family gatherings. Chances are there was also music if she was around. The living room, hallway, or back deck became her impromptu dance floor to step and sway with a sister, daughter, or niece while singing along to her favorite Dionne Warwick or Barry Manilow tune. Most times, her jubilation was accompanied by a determination to complete the most recent needful project. If she discovered you needed a new light fixture, she’d say “Let’s go to Lowe’s and change it out.” If your shed needed painting, “Where’s the paintbrush?” If she saw your faucet dripping, “Get me a wrench!” She was always ready for anything in typical “Angie” style – dressed for comfort in her flannel shirt and tennis shoes, with her jug of tea and toothpick in hand.
Her industriousness by day would shift to intimate fellowship by night, whether gathered with loved ones around a complex jigsaw puzzle, discussing the next clue on the daily crossword, or relaxing on the couch for a good movie thriller. Even her presence was a way of serving, as we drew confidence from the strength of her love and devotion.
All these memories and more will be cherished by those who loved her and remain behind: Her partner of 42 years, Deborah Todd; her son, Travis Todd (Julianne) and their children, Logan, Madison, Sawyer, Brooks, and Josie of Versailles; her daughters Alex Todd (Zach) and Bonika Todd (Steven), both of Versailles; her sisters, Kathy Barlow (H) of Cave City; Phyllis Carmichael (Steve) of Bowling Green; and Sharon Kreke Goudeau (Keith) of Bowling Green; her brother, Dr. John R. Clifford Jr. (Sara) of Bowling Green; her nieces and nephews, Gini Lin Barlow Bowling (Earl) of Smiths Grove; Brad Barlow (Heather) of Lexington; JP Barlow (Carly) of Lexington; Josh Barlow (Kristin) of Versailles; Megan Carmichael Turlington (Stuart) of Lexington; Niki Carmichael (Ian) of Lexington; Jason Clifford (Jen) of Delaware OH; Michelle Clifford Sheraw (Brett) of Pickerington, OH; Lori Kreke (Rachel) of Louisville; and numerous adoring great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, John Richard Clifford Sr. and Virginia Lee Lindberg Clifford, and a brother-in-law, Gerald Kreke, all formerly of Bowling Green.
A memorial service celebrating the life of our beloved Angela Lynn will be held on Sunday, September 24th, 2023 from 3:30 to 7:30 pm at Stoney Lane Farm, 3800 Parkers Mill Road, Lexington, Kentucky. All friends and family are invited to attend and to share their words of tribute. More details can be found on Facebook at the following link: https://fb.me/aXxnTPiNYtGA5u. A guestbook is also available at Legacy.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that you contribute to your favorite charity in her honor, or give to the causes she was most passionate about – the homeless and the battered and abused. As we bid farewell to our most beloved partner, mother, sister, aunt, friend, and colleague, please accept our sincerest thanks for all the love and care many of you have shown in the past weeks. We rest in the assurance of knowing we will see her again someday in heaven, and until then, we carry her in our hearts always. (Arrangements provided by Clark Legacy Center, Frankfort, KY).