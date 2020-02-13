Bowling Green - Angela Marie Reinart Fox, age 45 passed away Wednesday February 12, 2020 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Louisville, KY native was the daughter of Johnathan Reinart, who survives, and the late Patricia Reinart. She was preceded in death by her uncle Bob Reinart and Aunt Peg Reinart. Angela is survived by her husband Brian Fox, children Tyler Boehringer, Abbygail Fox, Cody Fox and Reagan Fox, her mother in-law Barbara Fox, sister in- law Bobbie Fox, uncles Ed Reinart, Joe Reinart and aunt Teresa Reinart and Minnie Stulz who was like a second mother to Angela. Visitation will be Sunday February 16, 2020 at the J. C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel from 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM and Monday February 17, 2020 from 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM with Funeral Service at 11:00 AM with burial in the Bowling Green Gardens.
