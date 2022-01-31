Caneyville, Kentucky – Anna Elizabeth DeArmond, age 70 of Bowling Green passed away Friday, January 28, 2022 at her residence. She was born January 5, 1943 in Louisville, Kentucky the daughter of the late Arville and Ruby Wilson Hayes.
Anna is survived by her children, David DeArmond (Linda), Danny DeArmond (Penny), Timmy DeArmond, Dana Goodsell (Tom), Mark DeArmond, Terry DeArmond and Aaron DeArmond; two sisters, Elsie Miles and Betty Kiper; twenty-four grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; and her favorite dog, B.J. Aside from her parents, she is preceded in death by three brothers, Charlie, Alton and Doug Hayes and one sister, Patsy Hayes. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm, Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at Caneyville Memorial Chapel. Burial will be in Caneyville Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am until service time on Wednesday at the funeral home. Caneyville Memorial Chapel is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Ms. DeArmond. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Anna Elizabeth DeArmond and sign her virtual guestbook at www.caneyvillememorial.com.
