Ann Marshall

Ann Townsend Lucas Marshall was born on March 22, 1966 to Mary Melton Lucas and James Hackett Lucas (d. 2004) in Bowling Green, KY. She passed away on March 28, 2023 at her home on Signal Mountain, TN.
Ann was raised in Bowling Green where she graduated from Bowling Green High School in 1984. She attended Stephens College in Columbia, MO and Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green and is also a graduate of the Southeast Paralegal Institute in Nashville, TN.
Ann married John Andrew Marshall in 1990. Ann and Andy moved to Signal Mountain, TN in the summer of 1990. They were married for 33 years and raised two sons: John Andrew Marshall, Jr. (of Chicago, IL) and James Lucas Marshall (also of Chicago, IL).
Ann always enjoyed trips with her family including trips to The Marshall Family Cabin on Second Creek in Hartsville, TN. Because both of her children live in Chicago, she was a frequent visitor to the city and enjoyed museums, shows and dining with her sons.
Her husband, children and friends will attest to her superb culinary skills. Her joy was cooking for her family, so, in turn, she became an outstanding cook with both simple and complicated meals. Many friends and family can still taste her apple butter and blackberry jam.
Ann was an avid reader, filmophile and TV series binger. Ann’s favorite spot was sitting by the fire with her dog, Emmett, by her side.
She is survived by her husband, Andy Marshall; her children, John Andrew Marshall, Jr. (Patrick Tierney) and James Lucas Marshall (Abby); her Mother, Mary Melton Lucas of Bowing Green, KY and a brother: James “X” Lucas of Nashville, TN.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to: McKamey Animal Center of Chattanooga, TN, or to The Bowling Green Presbyterian Church, Bowling Green, KY.
In remembrance, the family will receive friends on Friday, March 31 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM ET at Lane Funeral home in Chattanooga, TN. A family service will be in Bowling Green, KY, where she will be interred next to her father at the Bowling Green Presbyterian Church Columbarium.
Arrangements entrusted to Lane Funeral Home 601 Ashland Terrace, Chattanooga, TN 37415 www.Lanefh.com (423) 877-3524.
