Bowling Green - Ann A. McCormack, 84, of Bowling Green, passed away January 13, 2020. She was born in Franklin, KY on June 11, 1935, to the late Buena Vista Akin and preceded in death by her husband William M. McCormack of Bowling Green.
Ann was a beloved wife and mother and is survived by her son, Mark McCormack (Caroline) of Bowling Green; her daughter, Laura McCormack Cross (Jerry) of Angier, N.C.; and five grandchildren, Hadley McCormack of Bowling Green and AnnaScott, John, David and Angelita Cross of Angier.
She was a graduate of Bowling Green High School and the Nashville General Hospital School of Nursing.
Ann was a member of State Street United Methodist Church, and was also a member of PEO. She was an avid reader, loved to travel, and enjoyed playing bridge and spending time with family and friends.
Her funeral is at 11:00 on Thursday, January 16th at Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home, with burial in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation is on Thursday from 9:30 to 11:00 before the funeral.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to State Street United Methodist Church, Bowling Green.
Commented