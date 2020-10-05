Geneva - Ann P. Huskey, age 92, of Elburn, IL and Bowling Green, KY, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020 at home with her loving family by her side.
She was born September15, 1928, in Louisville, Kentucky, the daughter of Robert and Mayme (Rutledge) Patterson.
Ann lived in Bowling Green, KY since 1989. She loved to spend her time volunteering and supported the Presbyterian Church, Friends of the Library-Warren County, Bellwood Home for Children, and was a member of the P.E.O. International Sisterhood. She enjoyed knitting, cross stitch, cooking, and was an avid reader who also loved trivia. Ann was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her children John (Beth) of Elburn, IL, Robert of Florida, and William (Katie) of Texas; grandchildren Rachel Huskey, Audrey Huskey, Onica (Andrew) Mallers, Alanna Huskey, Ann Huskey Tabinelli, and Rose Huskey; sister Pat (Bob) Pesl of Texas; and many other dear friends and relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Mary Bob Sanders, and her loving husband of 50 years, J.C. Huskey Jr. who passed away in 1998.
Funeral service and Interment for Ann will be held Friday, Oct 16, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Fairview Cemetery, 1209 Fairview Avenue, Bowling Green, Kentucky, with Dr. Matthew Covington, Pastor, officiating. Due to current health care restrictions involving Covid-19 and social distancing, we are limited to a gathering of 50 people at a time, standards of occupancy will be upheld. To attend please be prepared to wear a mask for standards to be met.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to The Presbyterian Church, 1003 State St, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101 would be greatly appreciated.
Arrangements handled by Malone Funeral Home. For information 630-232-8233 or visit www.malonefh.com.