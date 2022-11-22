Bowling Green — Ann Patricia Walters McCubbin, aged 95, of Bowling Green, KY died on November 19, 2022.
She was the widow of Lowell Austin McCubbin, a WWII veteran who fought in the Battle of the Bulge and former Industrial Arts Teacher at Bowling Green High School for twenty-seven years.
The Harlan County native was a member of First Baptist Church in Bowling Green and a retired Home Economics teacher and Guidance Counselor. She taught Home Economics at Warren County High School the first year it opened in 1951. Afterwards she taught Home Economics at Bowling Green Junior High for a year before moving to the position of Guidance Counselor at Bowling Green High School where she remained for twenty-seven years before retiring.
Her earned degrees from Western Kentucky University included a B.S. in Home Economics, a M.A. and Educational Specialist degree in Counseling. She directed three weeks of summer camp for girls at Camp Joy Baptist Camp in Brownsville, KY from 1973 - 1977, and a gain in 1991. This was one of her great joys as well as teaching Baptist Sunday School classes for fifty-five years.
She and her late husband were instrumental in starting Andrew Mission in Bowling Green. This gave her an opportunity to serve the God she loved and minister to others.
Survivors include her four children, Carol McCubbin Eyerman of Bowling Green, KY, Dr. John Austin McCubbin of Hopkinsville, KY, Mary Lynn McCubbin Kindberg of Waxhaw, NC and Linda McCubbin Hopgood of Lexington, KY; six grandchildren, John Austin McCubbin, Jr. of Charleston, NC, Gregory Wallace McCubbin of Franklin, TN, Christine Kindberg Sloat of Glen Ellen, IL, Jonathan Lee Kindberg of Austin, TX, Miles Spencer Hopgood of Ewing, NJ and Katherine Hopgood Pierce of Charleston, NC; and five great grandchildren.
The memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church in Bowling Green on November 28, 2022 at 11:00 AM CST with visitation from 9:00 - 11:00 AM. Expressions of sympathy may take the fo rm of donations to the general fund at First Baptist Church in Bowling Green, KY or to the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering at First Baptist Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.
