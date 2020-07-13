Bowling Green - Ann Stubblefield, of Bowling Green, passed peacefully from this life on July 12, 2020. Margaret "Ann" Leek Stubblefield was born to the late Gladys Brown Bush (Ray), and James Leek, Sr. on October 12, 1938.
Ann was predeceased by her husband, Don Stubblefield, brother, Jim Leek and sister, Edna Roach.
She is survived by her children, Sharon Ercey (Gary), Donna Holton (Brian), Keith Stubblefield (Heather), and Amy Perry (Jon); sisters, Carolyn Cassetty and Brenda Shores; brother, Donnie Bush; brother-in-law, Roger Stubblefield; six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren as well as nieces and nephews also survive. Ann was a faithful Christian who believed in reading the Bible, the power of prayer, and being kind to others. Her greatest joys included spending time with her family, "ABC'S" girl trips, and enjoying a nice lawn from her porch. She will always be a beloved Mom, Nana, Sister, Aunt, and friend whom we love and miss.
Walk through visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home. Private services are scheduled.
