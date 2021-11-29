Bowling Green – Ann VanCleve 83, of Bowling Green, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green. Ann Lloyd Igleheart was born November 13, 1938 in Daviess County, Kentucky to the late John Lloyd and Mary Lucille Robinson Igleheart and was married to John Henry VanCleve March 28, 1959. Ann was a homemaker and member of the Presbyterian faith. She enjoyed horses, was both a University of Kentucky football and basketball fan and enjoyed spending time with both her family and friends, especially her daughters, grandchildren and great grandson. In addition to her parents, Ann was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, John VanCleve, who died May 17, 2002. Survivors include three daughters, Annette Whittle (Mitchell) of Lawrenceburg, Beth Frogue (Bryan) of Elkton and Ginny VanCleve of Bowling Green; five grandchildren, Jennifer Whittle, Chelsea Bowen (Ken), Van Frogue, Madison Frogue, and Emily Frogue; a great grandson, Colton Bowen; and a brother, Louie Igleheart (Anna Bell) of Owensboro. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Thursday at Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Ann’s family from 10:00 A.M. until 1:45 P.M. Thursday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Share your memories and photos of Ann at musterfuneralhomes.com.
