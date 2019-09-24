Bowling Green - Anna Beverly Kessinger Weaver, 86, passed away Sunday, September 22 at Signature Health Care. The Warren County native was the daughter of the late Hubert Kessinger and Donnie Mae Runner Kessinger. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Joe Weaver.
Mrs. Weaver was a member of Wesley's Chapel Methodist Church and later attended Bowling Green First Church of the Nazarene. She was a seamstress and examiner for Fruit of the Loom.
She is survived by one sister, Alice Jean Kessinger Peach and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Private services will be held. Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home has been entrusted with funeral arrangements.