Anna Carrier-Stice, 84 of Bowling Green passed peacefully on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at Signature Health Care.
The Edmonson County native was a daughter of the late William Arthur and Maggie Watt Carrier. She is preceded in death by her husband Elmus Stice; a son, Steven Wayne Runner; two brothers, William Cleo Carrier and Bobby Joe Carrier; one sisters, Betty Jean Carrier. Anna was a member of Boiling Springs General Baptist Church. She was a retired Registered Nurse.
Her survivors is one daughter, Donna Kay Runner Crowe (Jimmy); two sons, Joe Anthony Brown (Nancy) and Timothy Mose Brown; seven grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; one brother, James Leo Carrier (Joyce) and one sister, Brenda Sue Carrier Richards; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Boiling Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.