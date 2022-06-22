Dunmor - Anna Dean Arnold, 90, of Dunmor, went to be with her Savior on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at 2:58AM at Christian Health Center in Bowling Green. Mrs. Arnold was born November 24, 1931, in Penrod, and was a member of Dunmor Baptist Church. She was a retired school teacher, having spent her entire career teaching at Hughes Kirk School in Beechmont. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who was at her happiest with her family around her. She carried her faith with her throughout her life and loved the Lord. She was preceded in death by her husband, Silas Neal Arnold; son, Lannie Arnold; parents, Dennis and Chloe Dean Baker; sisters, Sybil Ottman and Betty Lee; and brothers, J.R. Baker and Grover Baker.
She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Joyce Arnold; children, Jeff (Connie) Arnold, Dwyane (Pam) Arnold, and Gwyn (Tony) Graham; grandchildren, Tracy Arnold, Chastity Browning, Jamey and Aaron Arnold, Thomas Graham, and Molly Borum; great-grandchildren, Hunter Browning, Trey, Austin, Annie Jo, and Aason Arnold, Sebastian Seals-Arnold, Charlotte, Magnolia, and Annie Graham, and Brooks, Graham, and Amos Borum.
Funeral services will be Friday, June 24, 2022, at 1:00PM at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home, with Rev. Scott Hughes officiating, assisted by family friend Barry Silvey. Private burial in Dunmor Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday after 11:00AM at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Dunmor Cemetery Fund, 137 School House Lane, Dunmor, KY 42339. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
