BOWLING GREEN – Anna Faye Williams, 76, passed away Saturday May 6, 2023, at Greenview Hospital after a sudden illness. She was born in El Dorado, Arkansas and raised in Madisonville, Kentucky before moving to Bowling Green to attend college at Western Kentucky University where she earned a Bachelors and Masters degree in Education and Psychology.
She was the daughter of the late John H. and Mayme Anderson and sister of the late Britt Anderson of Madisonville. She was happily married to her husband of 54 years Wendell D Williams, who survives. Their daughter, Amanda Williams and her husband Stephen Hunter of Chicago, Illinois also survive. Ann’s devotion to her family was endless, and they miss her tremendously. Educated as a teacher, Ann specialized in remedial reading studies. She later became an assistant archivist at Helm Library at Western Kentucky University where she worked for 17 years before retiring.
She was a devoted gardener who cared for hundreds of beautiful trees and plants that she would share with her neighbors and friends. She also loved to spend time with her dogs and look after the neighborhood birds and wildlife. She enjoyed reading and keeping up with current events.
Ann did not want a funeral and was cremated at her request. Arrangements are under the direction of Cone Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy can be made by donation to the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society (bgshelterpets.com) or by planting a tree in her honor.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.