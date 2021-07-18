Bowling Green - Anna Katherine Wilson Martin went home to be with the Lord on July 18, 2021 at Colonial Center in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
The Warren County native was born on September 26, 1926 to the late Bishop and Anna Mae Hames Wilson. She is also preceded by her beloved husband of 37 years, Louis Martin, Jr.; three sisters, Dorothy Wilkerson, Mary Jones, and Thelma Railey; three brothers, Raymond Wilson, Lawrence Wilson and James Wilson. Katherine was a long-time employee of Holley Carburetor from which she retired in 1995. She was a member of 10th Street General Baptist Church.
Survivors include her daughter, Patricia Dickinson (John D.) of Glasgow; sons, Mike (Judy) and Terry (Kami) Martin both of Bowling Green; eight grandchildren, Stephanie Wilson (Rick) of Louisville, Kathy Glass (Tony) of Summer Shade, John Dickinson (Elodie) of Nicholasville, Nathan Martin of Nashville, Krista Hunt (Craig), Jason Martin (Ange), Lindsey Burton (Stephen), and Emily Glenn (Doug) all of Bowling Green; 19 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandson and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel with visitation from 4 until 8 p.m. Monday and after 9 a.m. Tuesday. Burial will take place beside her husband at Fairview Cemetery. The family wishes to thank the staff at Colonial Center and Charter Senior Care for the loving care provided during the past few years. Your kindness will not be forgotten. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the charity of your choice.