Bowling Green – Anna Louise Taylor entered this world as the first born of Robert and Louise Johnson in Warren County, KY. She departed this world when she answered her Master's call on Friday, December 17, 2021. Anna was a friendly loving and giving Christian lady. She leaves to cherish memories her children: Vanessa Hill, Dwight Turner, Billy Taylor, Jr. and Lisa Potter; granddaughter, Kina Hendrix (Jerome); great grandson, Jace Hendrix; sister, Naomi Joyce Watson (Barry), aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends, who will miss her infectious smile that enhanced her beauty and presence.
SERVICES will be Sunday, December 26, 2021 at Cowles Chapel Baptist Church on US Highway 743, 2581 Fairview Boiling Rd, Bowling Green, KY 42101. Walk-through-visitation: 9:30 am to 10:30 am; Funeral: 10:45 am to 11:15 am with burial to follow in the Cowles Chapel Cemetery. *Masks are required.
