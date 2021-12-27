Bowling Green, KY – Anna Marie (Appling) McReynolds, 87, of Bowling Green passed away Friday, December 24, 2021. She was born in Logan Co., on July 30, 1934. She was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth McReynolds, parents Ashton and Lena Belle Appling, sister Katie Jean Henry and brother Dorwood Appling. Marie was a homemaker and member of Friendship Baptist Church in Logan Co. She loved her husband, children, siblings and especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Survivors include her daughter Katherine Bryson (Daniel) and Keith McReynolds (Kim), two special grandchildren Dana and Austin and three great-grandchildren Xander, Tyson and Kylie. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 3:00 pm at J. C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Visitation will be Thursday from 12:30 pm until time of services at the funeral home. Burial will be in Bowling Green Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.