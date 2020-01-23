Bowling Green – Anna May Hatler, 76 of Bowling Green died Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at her home. The Edmonson Co. native was the daughter of the late Lucian Dossey and Ora May Denham Dossey. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Iva Nell Tunks.
Mrs. Hatler is survived by her husband, Buford Hatler; her sons: Darrin Ray James, Foxsburough, MA; Timothy Neil James, Bowling Green, Ky. and Cody Hatler, Bowling Green, Ky. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Kristen DeMay James, Calvin James and Tyler James; a brother, Randel Dossey, Scottsville, Ky. and a sister, Liza Bell Cook, Brownsville, Ky.
Funeral services for Anna May Hatler will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 1 pm in the chapel of Cone Funeral Home (1510 Campbell Lane) with burial to follow in Lambert Cemetery in Edmonson County. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 5 pm until 8 pm and again on Saturday from 10 am until time of service.
The family has entrusted Cone Funeral Home with arrangements. You may view the obituary and offer your condolences at www.conefuneralhome.com
Commented