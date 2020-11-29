Bowling Green – Anna Montgomery Davis Kaufman, 82 of Bowling Green passed away Saturday November 28, 2020 at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky. She was the daughter of the late Orba and Gladys Montgomery. Anna was born in Warren County on November 8, 1938. She was preceded in death by her husband William Kaufman, son Kemble “Kip” Davis, step son Kenny Davis, brothers; Audie, Willie & David Montgomery and her sister Ruby Clark. Anna is survived by her daughter Terri Britton (Denny), step daughter Marsha Davis, step son Joey Davis, her sister Joan Smith, 4 grandchildren; Cheridan Tate (Greg), Tiffany Irvin, Brandi Davis & Dalton Davis, several great grandchildren, great great grandchildren & nieces & nephews. Anna was a member of Hillvue Heights Church and was a former employee of Holley Performance. Anna will be missed by her many friends and family. Anna requested a private graveside memorial service. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.