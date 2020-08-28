Bowling Green - Anna Conder, 80, of Bowling Green, Kentucky passed away, August 26, after a long illness. She was born October 10, 1939 in Knoxville, Tennessee.
After graduating high school, she worked as a counselor at the Tennessee School for the Deaf. During that time, she met and married, Jerry Conder, who was attending the University of Tennessee. This loving union lasted 58 years.
Anna and Jerry have resided in Bowling Green, Kentucky for 51 years. She retired from AT&T after 30 years of service.
She was an avid Country music fan and taught Country line dancing for Warren County Parks and Rec. for many years. Anna and Jerry also taught couples dancing and they themselves enjoyed dancing all over the country. They were known for being very smooth and as one friend once said, "they look like one body with four legs." If Anna wasn't dancing, she was devouring a new book.
She was a devoted Christian.
Anna is survived by her husband Jerry Conder, sisters-in-law Betty (John) Camden, Billie Pruitt and brother-in-law Mike (Jenny) Conder, several nieces and nephews and numerous friends.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, August 29 at Lone Oak Cemetery in Lewisburg, Tennessee.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Anna's memory may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
