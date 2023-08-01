BOWLING GREEN — Anne Boyd Calhoun, 84, formerly of Bowling Green, died peacefully on Wednesday June 28, 2023, in Community Hospice Care at Augustine, FL. She was born on November 15, 1939, to Gilbert and Stella Calhoun.
She was preceded in death by her parents, survived by her children: Kenneth Lindsey Hunt of Winchester, TN, Wendy (Hunt) Killebrew of Palatka, FL; James Brian Hunt of St. Augustine, FL; and five grandchildren, and two great grandchild. She is survived by her brother Gilbert T. Calhoun, Jr. of Bowling Green, KY, and sister Lindsey Calhoun Smith of St. Augustine, FL. Also, she is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
She graduated from Bowling Green High School in 1957. While in high school, she was a cheerleader for the school's athletic programs. Anne was an active gardener and while living in Crescent City, FL, she served as head of a town beautification project. The results of her project drew praise from the city council as well as citizens for her work. Anne was a devout Christian and avidly studied the Bible and other Christian books and literature. She practiced her Christian faith daily and showed kindness to everyone she met.
She was an enthusiastic reader of mystery, biographies, and stories about different countries. She became interested in both her Scottish and Irish ancestry lines and pursued information on the genealogy of her linage.
In the late 1990s, Anne moved to St. Augustine, FL. She loved strolling in the street of the Ancient City of St. Augustine, visiting the beaches, and spending time with her sister, Lindsey Smith, her children, and grandchildren.
Anne worked for over 10 years for the State of Florida School for the Deaf and Blind as a residential instructor. She won numerous awards and recognition for her creative approach to advance her students' emotional and intellectual growth. Because Anne experienced the challenge of being deaf herself, she was able to understand the trials and opportunities her young students experienced. She was both compassionate and generous with her time in trying to help them confront and address their individual needs. Her students adored her and continuously sought her advice and counsel. Due to several illnesses over a prolonged period, she was more than ably assisted by her sister Lindsey C. Smith. A private burial will take place at a time in the near future.
