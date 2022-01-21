Franklin, KY - Mrs. Anne Smith Austin, age 89, of Franklin, KY passed away on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Hopkins Center at Woodburn, KY. Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 23 at Franklin First Baptist Church, Franklin, KY.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 am until 2:00 pm. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Franklin First Baptist Church with burial to follow in Greenlawn Cemetery in Franklin, KY. Attendees are respectfully requested to wear a mask at visitation and services.
Anne was born on October 23, 1932 in Franklin, KY to the late Mary Wade Smith and the late Notley Graham Smith of Franklin. She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Bill Austin of Franklin, KY, daughter Beverly Boren (Richard), of Franklin, KY, sons Brian Austin (Pam) of Franklin, TN, and Brent Austin (Jill) of Bowling Green, KY. She is survived by six grandchildren, Craig Boren and friend, Portia Yongbantham, of Fort Knox, KY, Cari Mcbrayer and friend, Alec Silchuk, of Franklin, KY, Christopher Austin (Courtney) of St. Petersburg, FL, Asher Austin of Nashville, TN, Andrew Austin (Arielle) of Lexington, KY, and Spencer Austin (Destinee) of Lexington, KY. She is survived by seven great-grandchildren, Caden Boren, Alex Boren, Maggie Mcbrayer, Meryn Mcbrayer, Peter Austin, Ivy Austin and Lou Austin. She is survived by her brother, Bill G Smith of Mission, KS. and many friends.
She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church, Franklin, KY, where she sang in the choir and volunteered with children's activities. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She graduated from Franklin Simpson High School in 1950. She loved spending time with her family and friends, traveling, shopping, cooking and reading.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Franklin First Baptist Church, the American Heart Association, the American Diabetes Association in care of Gilbert Funeral Home and Crematory, Franklin, KY or other charities or organizations of your choice in memory of Mrs. Anne Austin.
Gilbert Funeral Home and Crematory website is www.gilbertonline.com. The Facebook page is Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. The obituary phone line is 270-586-8844.
