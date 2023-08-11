BOWLING GREEN – Anne Duga Multerer, 103, of Bowling Green passed on August 9, 2023. She was born in Town of Lake, Wisconsin, on November 25, 1919, and moved to Bowling Green in 1965.
Anne was a member of The Presbyterian Church, a homemaker, mother, and community volunteer. She registered donors at local Red Cross blood drives for many years. She was an election poll worker for her Shawnee precinct for 20 years. She helped parishioner volunteers at Holy Trinity Catholic Church prepare and serve lunches for funerals and other church events.
She was an avid sports fan, proud owner of a share of the Green Bay Packers football team, participated in a seniors’ bowling league until she was 92, and loved gardening.
Anne was a Ward Clerk in the emergency room at City-County Hospital (now The Medical Center) for 11 years.
Anne is the daughter of Samuel and Elizabeth Balaz Duga of Czechoslovakia and Wisconsin. She is the last surviving sibling of brothers Samuel, John, George, and Edward and sisters Elizabeth Dollinger and Emily Tetzlaff.
She was preceded in death by her husband John Albert Multerer and survived by her children Michael (Joan), Lawrence, Jane, and Anne (Robert Winburn).
She is also survived by three grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Private funeral services will be followed by interment at Wisconsin Memorial Park in Milwaukee. The family suggests that memorials be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.