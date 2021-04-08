Bowling Green - Anne Porter Redmon, 94, widow of Chester C. Redmon, went home to the Lord she loved on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 in Bowling Green.
She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Marshall (Thomas) of Frankfort, and by her three sons, Bruce Redmon (Connie Manske) of Minneapolis, MN, Charles C. Redmon (Karen) of Louisville, and Kevin P. Redmon (Darlene) of Bowling Green. She is also survived by nine grandchildren: Carrie Anne Redmon, Bowling Green; Andrew C. Redmon (Christine), New Orleans, LA; Katie Redmon (Lauren Donnelly), Valley Stream, NY; Anne Louise Taylor (Adam), Washington, DC; Abbie Redmon, Denver, CO; John T. Marshall, Pensacola, FL; Kevin C. Fleming (Marina), Boulder, CO; Brian P. Redmon (Jada), Montrose, CO; and Joseph C. Redmon, Seattle, WA; and by six great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her sister Cynthia Mattingly, she is also survived by two nieces, Charla Anne Spencer and Caren Lowe, both of Hardinsburg, KY.
Anne was born in Anderson, SC on September 3, 1926 to Rev. Hoyt Echols Porter and Lura Ella King Porter. She was a graduate of Leslie County High School in Hyden, Kentucky; Mars Hill University in Mars Hill, NC; and Western Kentucky University. She taught physical education and science for many years in the public schools in Vine Grove, KY; Hopkinsville, KY; and Bowling Green. She was an active member of First Baptist Church of Bowling Green and a leader in its ministry to immigrant families. A lifelong learner, she and Chet enjoyed traveling to Elderhostels and visiting grandchildren at college and work. She was always ready to hike, swim, play games and read to the little ones. Her loving kindness to everyone she encountered was a living demonstration of her Christian faith.
Due to the covid-19 pandemic, burial will be private. A memorial service is planned for a later date. Those who would like to honor Anne's life are encouraged to give generously to Oneida Baptist Institute, PO Box 67, Oneida, KY 40972-0067 and Gideons International, Bowling Green (KY) East Camp, PO Box 1722, Bowling Green, KY 42102-1722, in lieu of flowers. Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.