BOWLING GREEN — Annemarie Bryce, age 84, passed away Thursday, August 10, 2023 at her residence in Bowling Green, KY surrounded by family. The Waldsassen, Germany native was the daughter of the late Josef Rosner and Frieda Feldmeier Rosner and wife of the late Eugene Bryce.
Growing up in a small German community, Annemarie met Gene while he was in the U.S. Army stationed near Waldsassen. After getting married in Germany, she and her husband and first child moved to the U.S. while she was pregnant with her second child.
Initially moving to Galesburg, IL to run their first motel, she and Gene moved to Smiths Grove soon after. Not knowing English and in a new country, she raised five children. After losing her husband, Annemarie became the sole entrepreneur of four successful businesses including the Bryce Motel, Bryce Restaurant, Bryce Laundromat and Stoney Point Farms.
Late in life, Annemarie continued to travel, many times with her horses in tow. She did all of this while still being a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother - teaching her family how to ride horses and speak German.
Annemarie was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, the Mercedes Club of America, and the Rocky Mountain Horse Association.
She is predeceased by her son Joseph Bryce and survived by her companion Bill Fisher, two sons, John Bryce (Jill), and Christopher Bryce (Christy), two daughters, Jackie Lightfoot (Bob) and Debbie Jackson (Kevin), one sister, Effie Satterfield (Gale), and one brother, Joseph Rosner (Regina). Annemarie is survived by grandchildren, Ashley McGinnis (Jared), Holly Shuffett (Clayton), Lindsey Peden (Dustin), Sarah Johnson (Caleb), Blake Jackson (Tori), Adam Jackson (Bethany), Harrison Bryce, and Berkley Bryce, great-grandchildren, Reid, Bryce, Lane, John Clayton, Annabelle, Millie, Harvey, Hattie, Archie, Lucy, Teddy, Brooks, Caroline, Annemarie, and Jude.
Private Family Visitation and Funeral Mass. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date. Expressions may be made to the St. Joseph Catholic Church Renew Fund.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.