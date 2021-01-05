Bowling Green, Kentucky – Mrs. Annie L. Bradford, 78, of Bowling Green, Kentucky. Entered into rest on January 1, 2021. Walk-Through Visitation-Saturday, January 9, 2021-12:00 PM-1:00 PM at State Street Baptist Church, 340 State Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky. Private-Funeral Service-Saturday, January 9, 2021, at State Street Baptist Church. Interment-Tuesday, January 12, 2021, in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, Missouri. Arrangements-Burnam & Son Mortuary Inc., 201 Center Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky.
OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENTS