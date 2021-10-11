Smiths Grove - Annie Lee Booker, 103 died Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Greenwood Nursing & Rehab.
The Warren County native was a daughter of the late Charlie B. and Leora Hatchett Hatcher. She was the wife of the late Cecil N. Booker and is preceded in death by two sons, Bobby Joe and Gilbert Lee Booker and one great grandson, Corey Ray Rich. She was a homemaker and a member of Smiths Grove Baptist Church.
Her survivors are her three grandchildren, Joey Booker (Vickie), Lesa Booker and Don Booker; five great grandchildren, Bradley Booker, Ashley Booker, Natalie Booker, Wesley Booker and Cheyenne Booker; nine great great grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 12 noon Thursday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Smiths Grove Chapel with burial in Smiths Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be 10 a.m.- 12 noon at the funeral home.