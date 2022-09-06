Scottsville – Anthony Busboom, 42 of Scottsville passed away gaining his angel wings on September 2, 2022, at 11:43 pm at Vanderbilt Hospital surrounded by his family.
Funeral services for Anthony Busboom will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 11:00 am at First Apostolic Church (1025 Old Barren River Road). Visitation will be on Friday, September 9, 2022, from 4 pm – 8pm at the church and then again on Saturday from 9 am until time of service. Burial will follow on Saturday at 2 pm in Bowling Green Gardens. Anthony was a great son, husband, father, pop pop, uncle and friend that will be greatly missed. He was a great person with a heart bigger than he was, always putting others before himself. He enjoyed working in the tree service industry for over 20 years. He is loved and missed by many. He will never be forgotten. He was preceded in death by his father, Rudy Busboom; his stepfather, Jeffrey Wiggins; his grandmother, Joanne Gilbert; his grandfather, Rodney Manley and his brother, Randy Busboom. Anthony is survived by his mother, Fredia Manley; his wife, Sharlie Busboom; his brother, Steven; his biological son, Benjamin Busboom; three sons: James (Emily), Dakota (Olivia) and Blake Rich. Other survivors include his granddaughter, Adalyn Rich as well as many nieces and nephews.
