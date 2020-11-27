Bowling Green - Anthony J. 'Tony' Meffert, age 86, passed away November 25, 2020 in Bowling Green. The Louisville native was the son of Henry and Catherine Meffert.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Marie Meffert; sons, Mike Meffert (Robin) of Louisville, Dennis Meffert (Dianne) of Bowling Green, David Meffert (Debbie) of North Carolina, Paul Meffert (Lyn) of Bowling Green; daughter, April Meffert of Bowling Green; sister, Betty Bradshaw of Crestwood; grandchildren, Shannon Meffert, Andrew Meffert, Sam Meffert, Emily Meffert, Haleigh Tharrington, Hunter Meffert, Dakota Meffert, and Dawson Meffert.
Tony served 19 years in the Naval Reserves and graduated from WKU. He was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus in addition to many Catholic ministries over the years.
A private funeral Mass will be held Monday, November 30 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church due to COVID-19 restrictions followed by burial in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.