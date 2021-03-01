Bowling Green – Anthony Joseph Lee, 51 of Bowling Green died Sunday, February 28, 2021 at the Medical Center. He was preceded in death by a son, Cody Lee; Maternal grandparents, David and Alta Moulder; Paternal grandparrents, Delmar and Agnes Lee; four uncles, Bobby Moulder; Ernest Lee; James Lee; Barry Lee; one aunt, Brenda Goode. Anthony was a construction worker.
His survivors include his mother, Doris Moulder Lee; his father, Joseph Jesse Lee; one brother, Shawn Jesse Lee; three uncles, Roger Moulder (Cindy), Ronald Lee (Connie) and Danny Lee.
No service will be held at this time as cremation was chosen. The arrangements were entrusted to Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel.