Bowling Green – Anthony Key Tisdale III died April 2, 2021 at Vanderbilt University Children’s Hospital in Nashville, TN. Key was born to Anthony Key Tisdale II and Jayla Dawnyea Tisdale of Russellville, KY March 27, 2021. Graveside Service: 1:00 pm Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at Macedonia Church Cemetery, Auburn, KY followed by viewing. Arrangements entrusted to Gatewood & Sons Funeral Chapel.