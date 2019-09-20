LOUISVILLE – Anthony "Tony" Fulkerson, 55, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019.
Tony was a Manager with Davenport Corp (McDonalds Corp) for 32 years. He was born on June 22, 1964 in Fort Knox, Kentucky to Joseph and Helga (Mein) Fulkerson. He is preceded in death by his Father, Joseph Fulkerson, and Sister, Shirley Fulkerson. Tony is survived by his loving Wife of 24 years, Anna Katherine Fulkerson, Daughters, Cynthia (David) Robinson, and Katherine Denise (Jonathan) Griffis, Son, Jason Westbay, Mother, Helga Fulkerson, Brother, Albert Fulkerson, Sisters, Siggy Gorman, and Monica (Brian) Chadwick, Best Friend, Michael (Angela) Carpenter.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions – Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 am on Monday at St. Paul's Catholic Church with burial to follow in St. Andrew Cemetery. Reception will follow at St. Paul's Fellowship Hall. The family requests contributions in Tony's memory be made to Ronald McDonald Charity House. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com